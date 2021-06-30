105 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 9233 Active Cases

Society » HEALTH | June 30, 2021, Wednesday // 08:37
Bulgaria: 105 New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, 9233 Active Cases pixabay.com

105 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bulgaria during the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. The cured for the same period are 227.

The tests performed are 17,080, which means that the percentage of positive samples remains 0.6 percent.

The active cases of infection in the country are 9233. There are 1495 in hospital and 179 of them are in the intensive care unit. 9 people died during the day.

The doses of vaccine administered in the last 24 hours were 12,603. Since the beginning of the immunization campaign, the doses administered have been a total of 1,748,265.

