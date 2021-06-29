Bulgarian Foreign Minister on Vatican Visit
Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev received Tuesday Cardinal Marcello Semeraro of the Vatican to discuss with him bilateral relations and their activation in recent years, the Foreign Ministry said.
Stoev welcomed the Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to Bulgaria, underscoring the shared values based on
faith, humanism, justice and mercy.
He expressed satisfaction with the level of dialogue between the Vatican and Bulgaria, recalling the visit of President Rumen Radev on the occasion of May 24 this year.
Gratitude to the Vatican was also conveyed for the support to the Catholic community in Bulgaria over the years, as well as for the opportunity to celebrate a Bulgarian service at the Church of San Paolo alla Regola in Rome./bta
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » EU Foreign Ministers Meet in Luxemburg Monday to Slap Tougher Sanction on Lukashenko
- » Bulgaria: Zoran Zaev’s Visit to Sofia Paves Way to Compromise
- » Putin and Biden Begin Talks in Expanded Format
- » Sofia and Skopje Hope for More Active Dialogue on Bilateral Issues
- » Putin-Biden Summit: No Concrete Deals But Still Useful
- » Prime Minister of North Macedonia Will Visit Sofia in June