Politics » DIPLOMACY | June 29, 2021, Tuesday // 23:51
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Foreign Minister on Vatican Visit

Foreign Minister Svetlan Stoev received Tuesday Cardinal Marcello Semeraro of the Vatican to discuss with him bilateral relations and their activation in recent years, the Foreign Ministry said. 

Stoev welcomed the Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of  Saints to Bulgaria, underscoring the shared values based on
faith, humanism, justice and mercy.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of dialogue between the Vatican and Bulgaria, recalling the visit of President Rumen Radev on the occasion of May 24 this year.

Gratitude to the Vatican was also conveyed for the support to the Catholic community in Bulgaria over the years, as well as for the opportunity to celebrate a Bulgarian service at the Church of San Paolo alla Regola in Rome./bta   

