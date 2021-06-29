EURO 2020: England Defeated Germany after Waiting 55 Years

June 29, 2021
Bulgaria: EURO 2020: England Defeated Germany after Waiting 55 Years video caption

England scored two late goals to end a 55-year wait for a knockout tie victory over Germany amid scenes of huge tension and elation at Wembley to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

The hosts battled hard to earn the statement victory that has so often eluded England, and it was their talisman of this tournament, Raheem Sterling, who made the decisive breakthrough and scored the opener.

The win was secured with another moment of significance four minutes from time when captain Harry Kane, who had once again struggled to influence the game, headed in perfect delivery for his first goal of Euro 2020.

England now face Ukraine in the quarter-finals in Rome on Saturday after they scored a last-minute winner in extra time to beat Sweden in Glasgow.

