All New Infected with Delta Variant Are Employees of Sofia Public Transport

The seven people proven infected with the Indian variant of the coronavirus have been working in a tram depot in Sofia.

This became clear from the words of the director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) Prof. Iva Hristova to BTV.

Initially, the infected were only known to be colleagues and work at "Stolichen Elektrotransport" company. Among the seven people there are two families, Hristova said.

She added that they are all in good health. The director of the Center for Infectious Diseases also said that the delta variant of the coronavirus would be a big problem for the whole of Europe.

She calculated that the rapid spread will produce to a new wave of infected people in Bulgaria in a few weeks.

According to her, this will happen probably September.

According to her, the most important thing is immunization. Hristova added that in this way the virus will not be allowed to circulate between people and accumulate mutations.

She also stressed that this coronavirus type affects more people in the age group between 30 and 40 years.