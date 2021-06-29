Democratic Bulgaria and “Stand up! Thugs Out!" Shared Common Ideas on Financial Topics before Elections

"We will be in power together" this phrase of the candidate for MP from "Stand up! Thugs out!" Georgi Tabakov summarized the pre-election tv debate with his colleague Georgi Ganev from "Democratic Bulgaria.

Thus, he answered a question about what would be the increase of pensions would be if these parties form a government. The two politicians agreed that the minimum pension could become 550 BGN. The only difference was when to introduce it - from September or January next year with the next budget, as proposed by Georgi Ganev.

He said that under a number of conditions, the average pension at the end of the next government term could reach BGN 1,000.

Participants were of the same opinion that Bulgarian businessmen do not find it appropriate to invest in the country, as they feel insecure, and this is result of the state pressure and actions of the prosecution and the prosecutor's office.

According to Georgi Tabakov, between BGN 5 and 10 billion a year are "lost" from corruption. Both said that foreign companies do not come because they know that someone here will try to steal their money or illegally become their partner.

For small businesses, Tabakov is proposing the abolition of the "weekend tax", a 10% reduction in the tax for sole traders, as well as those related to patents.

Ganev added the removal of Ordinance on fiscal machines, which they described as "harassment".

Georgi Ganev said that he did not want to be Minister of Finance and Economy because administrative qualities are required, but he is a more academic person and according to him his place is in the budget committee of the parliament, which he chaired during the short existence of the 45th National Assembly.

According to Ganev, a possible next government will be secured by a 200-page coalition agreement, not the "funny" 15 pages of the previous government, and then there will be no worries about the lack of political comments and commitments from "There is such a people" party.

Tabakov said that the MRF will be in no way welcome with its support for the next government, and remained silent about the BSP, adding that he did not rule out support for the socialist party, but not as a participant in the coalition.