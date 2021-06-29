Members of Bulgarian Railways (BDZ) Management Board Dismissed by Caretaker Transport Minister

Politics | June 29, 2021, Tuesday // 16:38
Bulgaria: Members of Bulgarian Railways (BDZ) Management Board Dismissed by Caretaker Transport Minister pixabay

The caretaker Minister of Transport, Information Technologies and Communications Georgi Todorov 29 dismissed today Grigori Grigorov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Nikola Vassilev, Executive Director of Holding BDZ EAD (on the picture below).

The motives are related to the deterioration of the indicators of the operational activity of the railway company compared to 2020. Since the beginning of the year there have been 71,333 minutes of delays of 4,710 trains in passenger transport, and the severely deteriorated condition of rolling stock and poor organization of freight transport have led to an outflow of shippers, the transport ministry said.

Bulgarian Railways (BDZ)-Passenger Transport EOOD has been experiencing a lack of up-to-date rolling stock for years, while at the same time the implementation of the repair programmes of trains and the modernisation of locomotives has been delayed.

Also, the prepared procurement for the supply of 15 Siemens "Smartron" electric locomotives deviates from the European interoperability requirements and the national plan for the implementation of the train traffic management system.

The results of the two audits appointed in respect of two procedures conducted under the Public Procurement Act by BDZ - Passenger Transport EOOD, which are for repair of train cars and for security, found irregularities and administrative violations.

BDZ – Freight Transport EOOD also reports a loss of major shippers, outstanding liabilities to the National Railway Infrastructure Company for infrastructure charges and electricity, as well as non-fulfillment of repair programmes.

