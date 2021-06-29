Invasion of Ladybugs on the North Black Sea Coast

Invasion of ladybugs on the North Black Sea coast. Many people are impressed by the phenomenon. According to experts, it has a simple explanation.

"It is completely explained by the calamity of aphids. In Varna, there were so many aphids about 20 years ago, but it is not unusual. And because the biggest enemy and favorite prey for ladybugs are aphids, so their population developed very quickly, "explained Dr. Antoaneta Toncheva, head of the municipal enterprise" DDD "- Varna.

And in order to restore the biological balance, in this case no human intervention is needed.

"When the food reduce or they eat most of the aphids, they will scatter themselves because they will go looking for food elsewhere," explained Dr. Toncheva.

According to experts, ladybugs are in no way dangerous to humans, and their large number can melt literally in a day.

