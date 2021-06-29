Bulgarian Travel Companies Protest in front of the Presidency

Travel companies protest in front of the Presidency. This was announced by the association "Future for Tourism". They demand the resignation of the Minister of Tourism - Stella Baltova.

The reason is that about BGN 16 million have not been paid yet - state aid, which should compensate the losses of the companies in tourism from the pandemic.


The reason for the protest is the cancellation of reservations of the largest Greek tour operator Muzenidis Travel until July 31.

The Association of Bulgarian Tour Operators and Travel Agents dissociated itself from the demands for the resignation of the Minister, because such would delay the solution of the problems in the sector.

