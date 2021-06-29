New 115 Cases of Coronavirus Registered in Bulgaria

New 115 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. They were identified after 20,035 tests were performed. This means that the percentage of infected is 0.57, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

The cured for the same period are two more than the newly infected - 117.

1,517 people with COVID-19 are in hospital, including 186 in the intensive care unit. 13 people died during the day.

The doses of vaccine administered for the last 24 hours are 8,102, and since the beginning of the immunization campaign - 1,735,675.