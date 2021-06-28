Large Group of Illegal Immigrants Detained in Mountains near Ihtiman

69 illegal migrants were detained in the forest near the Western Bulgarian town of Ihtiman on June 28. They were on the territory of the state hunting park Eledzhik.

The group was spotted by a park employee who was patrolling. In just one week, this is the second large group of illegal migrants detained in the area.

Traces of camps and fires are found in many places around the hunting park where illegal migrants lived. They literally broke the wild boar feeders and took the corn to feed.

The fires were 11 in total. While waiting for the police to come, the park employee made the migrants put out the burning fires.

"And because they were hungry, they tried to boil the corn here and bake it on a metal sheet. I'll show you the other things there. Later, when the police came, I took the oportunity to make them clean. Here's another fire. Here...another one... we missed that They left a backpack with corn, here they took it so that they could eat something," commented the man, who spotted them.

He suggested that after being left in the area, the migrants were lied to by traffickers that they would be transported to Sofia and the border with Serbia. Probably it had to happen at night.

The medicines, mineral water labels and waffle packs found show that the migrants came from Turkey.

Five days ago, on 22nd of June, another group of migrants was caught in the same area, including 21 young boys, but they were on the road.