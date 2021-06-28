Procedure for Approval of Sputnik V Vaccine in EU Continues Says Russia

Society » HEALTH | June 28, 2021, Monday // 23:58
Bulgaria: Procedure for Approval of Sputnik V Vaccine in EU Continues Says Russia

The acquisition of permission to use the Sputnik V vaccine in the EU goes in accordance with the schedule, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"The inspections continue, the work goes on. This is not our procedure, so I can’t speak for it, but, in any case, we are moving in accordance with the schedule," he said, answering a question on the timeline of the registration of the Sputnik V in the EU.

According to the Minister, people, who doubt the necessity of vaccination, may change their mind, once the Russian medicine is approved in the EU.

Russia seems to aim to convince its population to vaccinate with home-made vaccine as authorities admit that  some Russians would like to vaccinate with imported vaccines.

Russian Vaccine is used by some EU countrise like Hungary but without approval it cannot be included in the Green Certificate procedure and allow vaccinated people to travel freely within EU.

