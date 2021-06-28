World Champions France Knocked Out from Euro 2020 by Switzerland
Kylian Mbappe missed the crucial kick as Switzerland beat France on penalties in the Euro 2020 last 16 after a classic European Championship game.
The Swiss had been seconds away from elimination during 90 minutes but go through to face Spain after penalty shoot-out.
Seferovic headed in his second goal of the game for Switzerland and substitute Mario Gavranovic hammered in a last-minute equaliser to send the game to extra time.
Paris St-Germain forward Mbappe was the only player to fail to score in the shootout, after an excellent Yann Sommer save.
Switzerland play Spain, who also came through a thriller - 5-3 after extra time against Croatia - in the quarter-final in St Petersburg on Friday.
This is the biggest shock of Euro 2020 so far, with world champions France having been tipped to win the tournament by 12 of 15 BBC pundits before it started.
