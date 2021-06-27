How to Find a Good Crypto Exchange

Cryptocurrency is all over the internet and there are certain related terms that you will see associated with this type of trade. If you have seen words like Binance, Gemini, Coinbase, and Kraken, these are known as crypto exchanges. They are digital platforms that allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. As such, when you have made a decision to buy any type of cryptocurrency, you will need an exchange.

Some of these exchanges have been around since the initial days of cryptocurrency, while others are just getting into the business. Seeing that crypto exchanges as an integral part of your cryptocurrency trading, you will need to find a good one. The challenge is that each of these exchanges claims to be the best. To help you find a reliable and safe cryptocurrency exchange there are some things we have put together that you should look out for. Let us get into the details and hopefully, at the end of it all, you will be able to make an informed decision.

Accessible

There are a number of countries that have declared cryptocurrency trading illegal. This means that you cannot access certain exchanges due to such restrictions. Accessibility is a paramount aspect to consider when looking for a crypto exchange. New York is known to be very strict when it comes to crypto trading and exchanges need to have a BitLicense before operating. Check if the specific exchange you are interested in has geographic limitations before making your decision to trade using it.

Security Features

We have stated severally that cryptocurrency is not regulated or backed up by any authority or central body. This means that your cryptocurrency is not protected in the same manner as other forms of investments. This means that you need to consider the security features provided by a crypto exchange. There have been numerous reports of cryptocurrencies being stolen by hackers and thieves. Find out the level of protection you will get for your crypto investments.

Fees

The fees and other charges are also paramount when looking for a cryptocurrency. However, this does not mean that you should look for exchanges that have the lowest fees; check if you are getting value for your money. In your search for crypto exchange, visit website and check the fee structure and what they offer. Some exchanges will charge fixed fees, while others work with percentages of your trade. Ensure that you fully understand how fees apply and at what point an exchange charges you.

Coins Available

You may have come across Ethereum and Bitcoin since they are the most popular coins. However, did you know that there are thousands of crypto coins that are available? With every passing day, there are new altcoins that are being introduced into the market. Find out the coins that an exchange offers. It is better to find an exchange that has a wide range of coins so as to expand your trading opportunities.

Crypto Exchange Storage

What type of storage does a crypto exchange offer? This is a pertinent question as it will determine the accessibility and the security of your coins. There are some exchanges that allow you to store coins in your online account, while others hold them for you. Whichever the case, the security of your cryptocurrencies is paramount.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency is an industry that is still evolving and there are tons of things that are still being defined. With the knowledge of the importance of crypto exchanges, we hope that the few tips discussed above will push you in the right direction. You can keep testing different exchanges until you get to the specific one that serves your interests.