Massive Fire Breaks out near London's Elephant and Castle Rail Station
A massive fire broke out on Monday near Elephant and Castle Railway Station in south London, according to the London Fire Brigade.
A video posted from the scene showed an explosion in the railway arches underneath the track and large clouds of smoke rising into the sky. Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were on scene to tackle the blaze. "Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are attending a fire at railway arches near to Elephant Castle railway station. Please avoid the area and close all doors and windows," London Fire Brigade tweeted.
People are been advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.
"Three commercial units underneath the railway arches are completely alight and four cars and a telephone box are also alight near Elephant and Castle Railway Station. Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed," London Fire Brigade further tweeted.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
