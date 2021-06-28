Hospital St. Sofia: Record Number of Babies Born in 24 hours
Society | June 28, 2021, Monday // 12:38
pixabay.com
A record number of babies were born in 24 hours in the first obstetric hospital "St. Sofia". From June 23 to 24, 21 children cried - 14 boys and 7 girls. Among the newborns there is a pair of twins - a boy and a girl.
Doctors joke that in just 24 hours they have acquired almost two football teams./Nova TV
