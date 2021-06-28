Machine Voting in Partial Local Elections Caused No Major Problems Says Member of CEC

Dimitar Dimitrov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission, said that there had been no reports of voting machines malfunctions. Voting has not been suspended or stopped due to voting machine malfunction, he said, commenting on media stories about glitches in machine voting caused by the hot weather.



Blagoevgrad Municipality and seven more settlements in Bulgaria are holding local by-elections with 100 per cent machine voting on Sunday.



Dimitrov quoted a call centre of voting machine supplier company, which services the equipment for the June 27 local by-elections and the July 11 early parliamentary elections, as saying that no machine had stopped working.

The village of Surnitsa in the southern Pazardzhik Region reported heat-related problems but the machines were unaffected. The voting section in the village has two machines placed side by side. In the polling station became too hot, so the voting adminstrators opened all doors and windows and had fans brought in./Bta