Machine Voting in Partial Local Elections Caused No Major Problems Says Member of CEC
Dimitar Dimitrov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission, said that there had been no reports of voting machines malfunctions. Voting has not been suspended or stopped due to voting machine malfunction, he said, commenting on media stories about glitches in machine voting caused by the hot weather.
Blagoevgrad Municipality and seven more settlements in Bulgaria are holding local by-elections with 100 per cent machine voting on Sunday.
Dimitrov quoted a call centre of voting machine supplier company, which services the equipment for the June 27 local by-elections and the July 11 early parliamentary elections, as saying that no machine had stopped working.
The village of Surnitsa in the southern Pazardzhik Region reported heat-related problems but the machines were unaffected. The voting section in the village has two machines placed side by side. In the polling station became too hot, so the voting adminstrators opened all doors and windows and had fans brought in./Bta
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Sofia City Court: The Comments of Caretaker Economy Minister Petkov Regarding a Court Decision Are Unacceptable
- » Bulgaria Wants Comprehensive EU Solution for Integration of N.Macedonia
- » Caretaker Cabinet Will Draft Update of State Budget
- » Bulgarian President Radev Backs Proposal for EU-Russia Summit
- » Former President Trump Was Way More Sick with COVID-19 than Officially Announced
- » President Radev: "Dialogue between Sofia and Skopje Alone Will Speed up North Macedonia's Progress to EU"