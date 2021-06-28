Euro 2020: Belgium and Czech Republic Are Next Teams in 1/4 finals
Belgium knocked out defending champions Portugal in the last 16 and equalled their longest winning streak at major tournaments, winning five in a row for the second time under boss Roberto Martinez.
But it took a wonder goal from Thorgan Hazard to scrape past Portugal, while star men Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard picked up injuries.
De Bruyne's fitness will be a huge concern before the showdown with Italy in Munich after he limped off with an ankle injury moments after half-time.
Belgium's injury concerns were worsened when Real Madrid's Hazard also picked up a knock late on.
In the earlier game Czech Republic pulled off the shock of the European Championship so far by defeating the Netherlands and booking their place in the last eight after defender Matthijs de Ligt was sent off.
Tomas Holes nodded in the opener 13 minutes after De Ligt saw red for handball following a VAR review, denying Patrik Schick a clear goalscoring opportunity.
The Netherlands, down to 10 men for over half an hour, had a huge chance earlier on as Donyell Malen raced through one-on-one with goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.
But the Czech Republic, ranked 40th in the world, 24 places behind the Dutch, went on to silence those in orange at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, setting up a quarter-final with Denmark on Saturday, 3 July.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Group Stage of Euro 2020 Is Over, Which Teams Go to Round of Last 16
- » 10,000 Spectators Allowed at Tokyo Olympics Events
- » Danish Football Star Eriksen to Have Heart Surgery and ‘heart-starter’ Implanted
- » Bulgaria’s Golden Girls Shine Bright at EChVarna 2021
- » Euro 2020 Begins in Rome with Emphatic Ceremony
- » Euro 2020 Starts off in Rome Today, Italy Hosts Turkey in First Match