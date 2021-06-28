Euro 2020: Belgium and Czech Republic Are Next Teams in 1/4 finals

Belgium knocked out defending champions Portugal in the last 16 and equalled their longest winning streak at major tournaments, winning five in a row for the second time under boss Roberto Martinez. With a squad packed full of talent they have never been better equipped to win a trophy as they set up a quarter-final tie with Italy.

But it took a wonder goal from Thorgan Hazard to scrape past Portugal, while star men Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard picked up injuries.

De Bruyne's fitness will be a huge concern before the showdown with Italy in Munich after he limped off with an ankle injury moments after half-time.

Belgium's injury concerns were worsened when Real Madrid's Hazard also picked up a knock late on.

In the earlier game Czech Republic pulled off the shock of the European Championship so far by defeating the Netherlands and booking their place in the last eight after defender Matthijs de Ligt was sent off.

Tomas Holes nodded in the opener 13 minutes after De Ligt saw red for handball following a VAR review, denying Patrik Schick a clear goalscoring opportunity. Holes then turned provider for Schick as the Czechs doubled their lead on 80 minutes.

The Netherlands, down to 10 men for over half an hour, had a huge chance earlier on as Donyell Malen raced through one-on-one with goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

But the Czech Republic, ranked 40th in the world, 24 places behind the Dutch, went on to silence those in orange at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, setting up a quarter-final with Denmark on Saturday, 3 July.