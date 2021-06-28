Cherry Fest in Kyustendil

The Orchard of Bulgaria - Kyustendil annually dedicates a few days of June to the Kyustendil cherries.

The exhibition of the orchard fruits in the country began in the town of Kyustendil in 1896, when the First National Fruit Growing Exhibition was established and the town received the title "Mother of Bulgarian Fruit Growing".

Every year for this event the partner of the Municipality is the Institute of Agriculture - Kyustendil, which presents the diversity and innovations in cherry production in our country.

The highlight of the holiday is the exhibition-market of cherries and cherry produced works.

Exhibition tables are arranged and covered with this bright and delicious fruit - masterfully woven hangers are arranged. Market of Kyustendil cherries is being held with the participation of local farmers. Traders and craftsmen from all over the country present their masterpieces.

Every year, cultural events and outdoor stages further contribute to the good mood of the guests of the holiday.

The event has been held annually since 2008 and is organized by the Municipality of Kyustendil, together with the Institute of Agriculture - Kyustendil.