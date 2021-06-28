Sunny and Hot Weather in Bulgaria on June 28th, 2021

Today the weather over the country will be mostly sunny. Mostly over Eastern Bulgaria will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in some places it will rain and thunder. A light wind will blow from the northeast, in Northwestern Bulgaria - from the northwest. The maximum temperatures will be from 28-29 ° in the northeastern regions to 37 ° in the extreme southwestern ones, for Sofia - about 30 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains. Over the massifs of Eastern Bulgaria will develop cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds and in some places there will be short-term precipitation and thunder. It will blow to a moderate northwest wind. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 23 °, at 2000 meters - about 16 °.

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast, but cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop. In places, mainly along the northern coast, there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. A light northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures between 25 ° and 28 °. The temperature of the sea water is 23-25 ​​°. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

The sun in Sofia rises at 5 hours and 51 minutes and sets at 9 hours and 9 minutes. The length of the day is 15 hours and 18 minutes. The moon in Sofia sets at 9 hours and 39 minutes and rises at 22 minutes. after midnight on 29.06. Phase: four days after the full moon.