No Deaths for the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, Only 16 New Cases of COVID-19

Society » HEALTH | June 28, 2021, Monday // 08:39
pixabay.com

16 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country on the last day. This is shown by the data in the Unified Information Portal. They were detected using 2,915 tests performed in the last 24 hours. No one died of coronavirus during this period.

A total of 421,531 is the number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 9,379 are active. 1,560 of them were hospitalized, including 197 in the intensive care unit. 394,125 have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic, 19 of them in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,727,616 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been delivered in Bulgaria, including 2,720 for the last 24 hours. In 786,336 people, the vaccination cycle was completed.

