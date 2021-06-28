Russia Resumes its Regular Flights to Bulgaria

As of today, Russia resumes its regular flights to Bulgaria. They were suspended in late March due to the pandemic. The tourism sector expects a jump in reservations on the Black Sea coast from Russian visitors.

Last year, about 46,000 Russians visited Bulgaria. Before the pandemic, their numbers ranged from 350,000 to 380,000.

