COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 86 New Cases

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 86 from 14,945 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on June 26.

34 were confirmed from PCR and 52 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 421,487.

The active cases are 9,370.

Of the total, 1,565 patients are in hospitals, 196 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours: