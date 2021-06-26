COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 86 New Cases
The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 86 from 14,945 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on June 26.
34 were confirmed from PCR and 52 from rapid antigen tests.
The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 421,487.
The active cases are 9,370.
Of the total, 1,565 patients are in hospitals, 196 of them being in intensive care.
During the past 24 hours:
- 143 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 394,091
- 12,289 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,721,790
- 4 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 18,026.
