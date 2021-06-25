Caretaker Cabinet Will Draft Update of State Budget

Politics | June 25, 2021, Friday // 18:47
The caretaker Cabinet will draft a revision of the 2021 State budget and will submit it to the next  Parliament, Bulgarian Finance Minister Assen Vassilev told reporters here on Friday after the first meeting of an advisory board with his Ministry that focused on the effectiveness of spending of public funds.

A budget overview and how it compares with the average EU parameters were presented at the meeting.

Vassilev believes that the budget can be revised without increasing the deficit.  

Finance Minister said that in recent years the budget revenues have been increasing by some 7% a year and the expenditures by 10 % on average.

"I believe there is consensus among the political forces that the effectiveness of budget expenditures needs to be analyzed and tax compliance improved. That would balance revenue with expenditure," he added.

The discussion involved representatives of government institutions and non-government organizations in the sectors spending the largest share of public spending: the state administration, education, healthcare, law enforcement and pensions, as well as economists and representatives of the nationally representative employer organizations. 

The Finance Minister also stated that a detailed discussion on budget  policies can only take place when there is a government enjoying broad parliamentary support. Obviously this could happen only after the parliamentary elections set for 11 of July.

