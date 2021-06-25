Free Vaccination Posts in Parks and Shopping Malls in Sofia This Weekend

June 25, 2021, Friday
Bulgaria: Free Vaccination Posts in Parks and Shopping Malls in Sofia This Weekend

There will be free vaccination posts or so called  “green corridors”  for vaccinations against Covid-19 in public parks and shopping malls in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on June 26 and 27.

The opportunity for administering Covid-19 jabs in outdoor spaces at places convenient to the members of the public is at the initiative of Sofia Municipality and Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate.

Four outdoor “green corridors” will work in public parks from 9:00 to 16:00:

  • South Park (at the entrance from Gotse Delchev Boulevard),
  • Borisova Gradina (next to Ariana Lake),
  • North Park (at entrance from Beli Dunav Street in Nadezhda 4)
  • Druzhba Park next to the Iskar Cultural Institute.

There will be mobile vaccination posts at Paradise Centre, Serdica Centre and Sofia Ring Mall, open from 13:00 to 18:00.

The mobile vaccination post that was in “Krasna Polyana” residential area moves to “Assen Zlatarov” cultural centres in “Hristo Botev “area. It will work from 9:00 to 16:00.

The vaccination posts will offer a choice of mRNA and vector vaccines. The vaccines will be administered by teams from the municipal hospitals and medical diagnostic-consultation centres.

Sofia RHI organizes a mobile vaccination bus. On Saturday and Sunday it will be located in front of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases at 26 Yanko Sakazov Blvd. - opposite Zaimov Park and will be open from 9.00 to 18.00.

