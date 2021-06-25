Teachers Union Leader: Bulgarian Education System Did Well during the Pandemic

The Bulgarian education system did extremely well during the pandemic, according to the leader of the Union of Bulgarian Teachers, Yanka Takeva. She was speaking during a conference on the challenges for education during the COVID crisis, which brought together Bulgarian directors and teachers.



Deputy Education Minister Evgenia Peeva said that the outcome of remote learning is yet to be analyzed and recommendations formulated to improve the process.



According to Takeva, despite the difficulties, especially in the early days of the pandemic when 25,000 school children did not have access to on-line schooling, the education system handled the problems, mostly thanks to the efforts of teachers.



She said the world education systems have two key priorities: inclusive education and key competencies, and Bulgaria is doing "extremely well" in the inclusive education department.



The union leader recalled that the education system received over 1.2 billion leva in additional funding in the past one-and-a-half to two years, and now the total funding for education is 4.5 per cent of GDP or over 4.6 billion leva, of which 3.5 billion went to secondary education.



Thorsten Geissler, who heads the local office of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, greeted the participants in the conference. He said that the coronavirus crisis has had a dramatic effect on the education systems across the world./BTA