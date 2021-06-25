Aliens May Have Already Know We Are Here on Earth

Any civilization with our level of technology could have seen Earth already claimed astronomers.

Us team of scientists used data from the European Space Agency's Gaia space observatory to identify 2,034 nearby systems with promising perches for scoping out some human aliens.

We wanted to know which stars have the right vantage point to see Earth, as it blocks the sun's light. And because stars move in our dynamic cosmos, this vantage point is gained and lost."

So the scientists tapped the latest, extensive Gaia star catalog, which contains both the positions and motion of stars, to find answers.

They found that 1,715 of the star systems have been in the right position to have spotted Earth passing in front of, or transiting, the sun since human civilization got going about 5,000 years ago.

The other 319 systems will move into a position with a line of sight to Earth over the next 5,000 years.