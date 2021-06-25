Aliens May Have Already Know We Are Here on Earth
Any civilization with our level of technology could have seen Earth already claimed astronomers.
Us team of scientists used data from the European Space Agency's Gaia space observatory to identify 2,034 nearby systems with promising perches for scoping out some human aliens.
In a paper published online Wednesday in the journal Nature, the scientists further zoom in on 75 systems that have been in that ideal human-spotting range, called the Earth Transit Zone, since commercial radio stations began sending broadcast signals into space that travel outwards into the cosmos at the speed of light.
So if someone or something in those systems is operating a radio telescope like one of ours, they might already being enjoying some seriously old-fashioned radio dramas from Earth right now. /msn
