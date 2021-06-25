More Border Checkpoints between Bulgaria and Greece Will Be Opened Very Soon

Talks are underway to open other border crossings with Greece besides border checkpoint “Kulata”. Very soon, in a week or a few days, this problem will be overcome.

This was said on BNT by the Minister of Tourism Stella Baltova in connection with the problem of the Bulgarians traveling to our southern neighbor, who have to wait for hours while passing through the border checkpoint "Kulata". According to her, the problem has not been solved, but both sides are making efforts to overcome it.

The Greek position is that testing at border crossings is the cause of this problem, Baltova added.

In the meantime fFrom July 1, the border checkpoint "Ilinden - Exohi" will be opened for cars and buses, announced the regional governor of Blagoevgrad Nikolay Shushkov.

The checkpoint between Greece and the Republic of North Macedonia "Bogoroditsa - Evzoni" is also expected to be opened. This is expected to further ease traffic at the Kulata-Promahon border checkpoint, where long queues of waiting cars can bee seen in recent weeks.

Regarding the problem with the activity of one of the largest Greek tour operators, which threatens the holidays of many Bulgarians, Baltova commented that she does not know the number of those affected. However she assured that the Ministry of Tourism is closely monitoring the situation.

In fact, it is not a temporary problem, it has been accumulating for a long time, said Baltova and specified that the Greek Minister of Tourism has assured that all Bulgarians who are accommodated with this tour operator will be able to spend their vacation in Greece.

Unfortunately, however, the Greek tour operator does not have a guarantee fund, the minister acknowledged.

The tourism sector in Bulgaria is preparing for a far more difficult season than the previous year.

Our tourist business is ready with its quality tourist product, said Baltova, specifying that she has personally can confirm this from first hand.

The Minister commented that restrictive measures for tourists and the conditions for entering our country will be eased soon.

“At any moment, I have the assurance from the Minister of Health that the restriction age for children entering without a PCR test will be increased, I hope this will happen today.” Batlova announced.

The Minister of Tourism pointed out that after a meeting today with the Minister of Social Affairs Galab Donev, the Ministers of Economy and Finance, as well as representatives of the tourism sector, together will be presented measures for economic and financial help for the business.