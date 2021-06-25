High Temperatures Warning Today in Bulgaria
First-degree warning - yellow code, for danger of high temperatures - from 35 to 39 degrees C, for 16 districts of the country announced today the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology / NIMH /, BTA reported.
The districts are in Western and Central Bulgaria. These are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil.
The weather there will be very hot, with maximum temperatures from 35 to 39 C.
The rest of the forecast:
Today - mostly sunny and hot. In the afternoon, partly cloudy weather will develop, but it will be almost without precipitation.
A light northwest wind will blow, turning from the southeast by the evening. Maximum temperatures will be from 31-32 degrees in the northeast to 38-39 degrees in some places in the west.
Black Sea
It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast, in the afternoon it will be cloudy, but only in some places it will rain. A light northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be 29-31 degrees C.
The temperature of the sea water is 20-21 C. The sea wave will be about 1 point.
