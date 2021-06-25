COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 62 New Cases
The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 62 from 9,649 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on June 25.
24 were confirmed from PCR and 38 from rapid antigen tests.
The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 421,401.
The active cases are 9,431.
Of the total, 1,588 patients are in hospitals, 201 of them being in intensive care.
During the past 24 hours:
- 78 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 393,948
- 14,241 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,709,510
- 9 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 18,022.
