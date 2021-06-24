ExzoCoin Will Make Cryptocurrencies Accessible to Anyone, Anywhere, and at Anytime

ExzoCoin is a blockchain project promising to make cryptocurrencies easily accessible to everyone. Among the services being developed by the ExzoCoin team are a decentralized exchange, a launchpad and a solution for the healthcare sector.

ExzoCoin is developing a number of innovative tools to achieve its mission of making cryptocurrencies accessible to anyone, anywhere, and at anytime.

The ecosystem will be powered by the EXZO utility token – a voucher and a loyalty reward system that enables individuals to gain access to the platforms and services dealing with cryptocurrencies.

The decentralized exchange (DEX) mobile app and wallet from ExzoCoin will be launching in four to six weeks from now on Android and iOS devices.

It will provide access to over 2,000 altcoins.

Users will enjoy safety and security through verified DOXXED developers on the platform with a verified symbol. The app will also feature a developers voting system, featured projects, and new product launches./news.bitcoin.com