GERB Government Purchased Anti-COVID Equipment in Violation of Law, Claims Ministry of Health

Speaking to BNR the caretaker Deputy-Minister of Health Dr. Dimitar Petrov announced various violations of procedures by the previous government of B. Borissov.

The materials from the inspection of the Ministry of Health for respirators, masks and medicines bought from China for the period of the epidemic situation from May 13 last year will be send to the prosecutor's office.

The inspection showed that these were non-transparent procedures and purchases made on higher prices than those on the market. Standard coordination practices were avoided, and signing of contracts, invoicing and payments took place within the same day, which is highly irregular.

"The common thing between these procedures shows extremely non-transparent management in the ministry during this period.

Basic procedures and legislative acts for the activity of the Ministry of Health have not been fulfilled.

It is unknown where the offers for purchases came from.

We received verbal explanations, that offers came through Ministry of Economy and trade representation offices", explained Petrov. However, the inspection showed that the Ministry of Economy does not know about such a thing.

The contracts do not contain penalties. There was a delivery deadline of 20 days, which was not met in any of these cases.

The last purchased respirators, for example, did not arrive until September.

Additional funds were spent on refitting the respirators and installing them.

"It is remarkable that 50 respirators were purchases at double and triple prices than those that were purchased with regular procedures," explained Dr. Petrov.

"At least 30,000 BGN is the price excess. It is evident from the subsequent orders. The price is so high, because the purchase was conducted deliberately in this way” concluded the Deputy-Minister.