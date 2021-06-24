Black Box of Crashed MiG-29 Found in Black Sea

The black box of the MiG-29 which crashed in the Black Sea two weeks ago has been found, Nova TV reports.

The pilot, Valentin Terziev died in the accident that happened during an exercise.

He was pronounced dead the day after the fighter crashed. The search for the black box of the fighter was stopped for several days last week due to bad weather conditions.

The box should store information about the entire flight, through which investigators can determine exactly what happened.

There is also a recorder in it, which may have recorded the last words of the pilot.

Today, the caretaker Minister of Defense Georgi Panayotov is expected to give a press conference to explain the condition of the black box and whether the data in it can be used at all.