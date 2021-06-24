Bulgarian Customs Officers Will Renounce Right of Banking Secrecy during Service

At its regular meeting the caretaker government adopted new rules of procedure of the Customs Agency.

The document reduces the planned staff numbers and restructures the administrative units in the Central Customs Administration (CMC) within the total number of the agency's staff.

In response to public expectations for publicity and transparency in the activities of civil servants, the Rules of Procedure of the Customs Agency provide for measures to strengthen the fight against corruption.

One of the main ones is that customs officers will be required to submit a declaration for "consent to disclose bank secrecy", the government press service also announced.

About a month ago, Finance Minister Asen Vassilev announced that customs officers would sign a declaration renouncing bank secrecy in Bulgarian and foreign banking institutions and allowing the NRA to have access to information from property and trade registers about the existence of their companies.

Data from banks and property registers will be checked and compared annually.