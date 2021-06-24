COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 93 New Cases

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 93 from 14,382 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on June 24.

38 were confirmed from PCR and 55 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 421,339.

The active cases are 9,456.

Of the total, 1,613 patients are in hospitals, 201 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours: