Group Stage of Euro 2020 Is Over, Which Teams Go to Round of Last 16

Sports | June 23, 2021, Wednesday // 23:57
All the teams who have qualified for the Euro 2020’s round of 16 are already know after Wednesday’s final group stage matches.

The knockout stage schedule is as follows:

Wales vs Denmark (June 26, Amsterdam), Italy vs Austria (June 26, London), the Netherlands vs the Czech Republic (June 27, Budapest), Belgium vs Portugal (June 27, Seville), Croatia vs Spain (June 28, Copenhagen), France vs Switzerland (June 28, Bucharest), England vs Germany (June 29, London), and Sweden vs Ukraine (June 29, Glasgow).

Euro 2020 is hosted by 11 cities across Europe, namely  Amsterdam, Baku, Budapest, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen, London, Munich, Rome, St. Petersburg and Seville. The championship will run through July 11.

The Euro was initially supposed to be held in 2020 but was postponed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

