Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | June 23, 2021, Wednesday // 23:56
Bulgaria: President Radev Will Represent Bulgaria at European Council Meeting in Brussels

Bulgaria’s head of state, President Rumen Radev, will represent Bulgaria at the European Council meeting to be held on June 24 and 25 in Brussels.

Joint action by EU member states on tackling the economic consequences of the pandemic, overcoming obstacles to free movement within the Union, migration, and foreign policy issues of the European Union is expected to be the focus of the talks between the heads of state and government in Brussels.

