Moscow Claims Russian Jets and Ships Fired upon British Warship in Black Sea, UK Denies

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in a statement that HMS Defender was carrying out a "routine transit" when it entered the internationally recognised traffic corridor near Crimea.

Russia said the incident happened near Cape Fiolent in the south of Crimea and - according to a defence ministry statement to Russian news agencies - claimed the British vessel subsequently changed course.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the "dangerous actions" of the destroyer were a "gross violation" of the UN Convention's sea laws.

BBC correspondent on the HMS Defender confirmed hearing some firing in the distance but they were believed to be well out of range.