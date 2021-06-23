Health Minister: Italy to Become White Zone thanks to Vaccines

Bulgaria: Health Minister: Italy to Become White Zone thanks to Vaccines pixabay.com

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the government's COVID-19 'cabina di regia' taskforce is scheduled to meet on Friday and he expects 99% of Italy to become a white zone thanks to the vaccination campaign, based on current data.

"The 'cabina di regia' will meet today and at the end of the meeting I will be called to sign ordinances", the health minister said during a press conference at the Senate on the theme "Ideas in practice: for a healthcare mindful of sex and gender differences".

"Based on the data we see, the ordinances will make us take another step further".

"We expect 99% of Italy to become a white zone".

"This is surely encouraging data, a result that is the outcome of a vaccination campaign that is obtaining very important results".

Speranza went on to say that "over 570,000 doses" were administered on Thursday, "and this is a very significant result".

