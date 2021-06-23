Health Minister: Italy to Become White Zone thanks to Vaccines
Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the government's COVID-19 'cabina di regia' taskforce is scheduled to meet on Friday and he expects 99% of Italy to become a white zone thanks to the vaccination campaign, based on current data.
"The 'cabina di regia' will meet today and at the end of the meeting I will be called to sign ordinances", the health minister said during a press conference at the Senate on the theme "Ideas in practice: for a healthcare mindful of sex and gender differences".
"Based on the data we see, the ordinances will make us take another step further".
"We expect 99% of Italy to become a white zone".
"This is surely encouraging data, a result that is the outcome of a vaccination campaign that is obtaining very important results".
Speranza went on to say that "over 570,000 doses" were administered on Thursday, "and this is a very significant result".
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Slovenian FM Sides with Skopje against Bulgaria, Requesting EU "action" for Western Balkans Enlargement
- » EU Council of Foreign Ministers Agrees New Sanctions on Lukashenko
- » European Parliament Proposed New Sanctions against Lukashenko’s Regime
- » EU Requires from Bulgaria to Improve Industrial Pollution Regulations and Taxation
- » France Prepares to Make French Main EU Language
- » EU Parliament Will Send Mission to Bulgaria after US "Magnitsky" Sanctions