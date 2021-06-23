Russia amid Third Wave Reports over 17,500 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Russia confirmed 17,594 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 5,368,513, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.33%.

Moscow confirmed 6,534 daily COVID-19 cases. The Moscow Region recorded 2,323 coronavirus cases over the past day, a new high since the start of the pandemic. Some 1,092 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 291 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region 255 in the Republic of Buryatia, 210 in the Republic of Crimea and 209 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 335,508 people are ill in Russia.

Russia has documented 548 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours compared to 546 the day before, the highest daily death toll since February 11.

Since the start of the pandemic, 130,895 patients have died from COVID-19 in Russia. The preliminary lethality rate stands at 2.44%./tass

