Caretaker HM Katsarov - It Will Be Good to Abolish Monopoly of National Health Insurance Fund

The change in the financing of health care should start in the first place with the abolition of the monopoly of the National Health Insurance Fund in order to create competition for health insurers.

This is the fastest way to reach fair market prices for medical services. If there is no agreement, the prices of medical services can be adjusted in the conditions of a monopoly.

This was stated to Bulgaria ON AIR by the Minister of Health Dr. Stoycho Katsarov.

The good thing at the moment is that the Bulgarian Medical Union and the Health Insurance Fund have such a methodology for price adjustment, I hope they will keep their promise, as well as the commitment to remove the limits of hospitals.

“ As long as I am a minister, I will exert all my influence to fulfill my commitments. Limits are a punishment for well-functioning hospitals. The limit takes away the patient's right to choose, " Katsarov said.

There are also a series of decisions of the Supreme Court regarding cases of hospitals against the NHIF for unpaid over-limit activity. In its reasons, the court said that the fund is obliged to pay for this activity, because it violates the patient's right to choose, he added.

"People who say that without limits the NHIF will fall into crisis, make a mistake - the Health Insurance Fund does not pay maintenance to the hospital, it is designed to pay for the treatment of the health insured person," said the caretaker Minister of Health.

Stoycho Katsarov expressed hope that whoever takes charge after the upcoming elections will continue this reform.

"This is my repeated position, this is the way to go. Stimulating competition is not an action that is aimed at doctors, it benefits the patients. It is a political decision - to which hospital how much limit will be given." he pointed out.