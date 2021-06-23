Bulgarian Politician Accused of Espionage
The Specialized Prosecutor's Office filed an indictment with the Specialized Criminal Court against N.M., a leader of a political party, for helping a foreign organization in order to serve as a spy, aiming to disclose information that was a state secret.
In the course of the investigation a number of procedural-investigative actions were carried out - interrogation of witnesses, search, seizure of evidences, two computer-technical forensic examinations, graphological examination of the physical evidence were prepared, relevant references and documents were collected.
The pre-trial proceedings were instituted under Article 212, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Procedural Code.
The court is about to schedule a preliminary hearing on the case.
