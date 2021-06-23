Seven New Areas without Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | June 23, 2021, Wednesday // 09:04
Bulgaria: Seven New Areas without Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria pixabay.com

94 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. The tests performed are a little over 11,100, which means that the percentage of positive samples is 0.8 percent.

450 patients were cured and 8 died.

The total doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the last 24 hours are just over 12,700.

Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Montana, Pazardzhik, Silistra, Targovishte and Shumen are without new cases.

