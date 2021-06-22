Defense Minister Discussed Bulgaria-US Defense Cooperation with US Officials

Georgi Panayotov, Minister of Defence in Bulgaria's caretaker government, had a video conference with Mara Karlin, US Acting Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs, Panayotov's ministry reported on Tuesday.



They discussed bilateral defence cooperation and reaffirmed its strategic nature.

Panayotov said the carrying out of activities of mutual interest makes for long-term fruitful cooperation between the defence institutions and the armed forces of Bulgaria and the United States, both bilaterally and in the framework of the joint efforts to expand and reinforce NATO's capabilities.

The participants reiterated mutual desire of the two countries to build upon joint initiatives in the context of the Strategic Dialogue between Sofia and Washington.