Defense Minister Discussed Bulgaria-US Defense Cooperation with US Officials

Politics | June 22, 2021, Tuesday // 23:52
Bulgaria: Defense Minister Discussed Bulgaria-US Defense Cooperation with US Officials https://www.mod.bg/

Georgi Panayotov, Minister of Defence in Bulgaria's caretaker government, had a video conference with Mara Karlin, US Acting Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs, Panayotov's ministry reported on Tuesday.

They discussed bilateral defence cooperation and reaffirmed its strategic nature.

Panayotov said the carrying out of activities of mutual interest makes for long-term fruitful cooperation between the defence institutions and the armed forces of Bulgaria and the United States, both bilaterally and in the framework of the joint efforts to expand and reinforce NATO's capabilities. 

The participants reiterated mutual desire of the two countries  to build upon joint initiatives in the context of the Strategic Dialogue between Sofia and Washington.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria