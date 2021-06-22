Polling Survey Shows at least 6 Parties in Next Parliament

At least 6 political parties will enter the next Parliament. The margin between the GERB-UDF and anti-establishment “There is Such a People” party is small, a survey by Trend polling agency showed on June 22.

Former PM Boyko Borissov’s party GERB is first with 21.7%, “There is Such a People” is second with 20.2%.

The polls predict a contested battle for fourth place between the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) and “Democratic Bulgaria”. 48% of Bulgarians say they will vote in the upcoming July 11 elections. Nearly one-fifth of them have not yet decided who they will vote for.

One month after the start of its activity, the work of the caretaker cabinet was evaluated positively by 35% of the Bulgarians, while 42% expressed a negative evaluation. As regards the President, no significant dynamics in the positive assessments (49%) is observed, but since the April 4 regular parliamentary elections, there has been a decline in the negative assessments of his work.

48% of all adult Bulgarians say they will certainly exercise their right to vote in the upcoming early parliamentary elections, while 30% are still hesitant to vote. Just over one-fifth (22%) say they will not vote.

Among those who said they would vote in the upcoming early parliamentary elections, 81% were determined who they would vote for, while 19% were still hesitant about who they would vote for.

A snapshot of the voting intentions show that the centre-right GERB-UDF coalition retains first place with 21.7% of the support, despite a drop by several per cent compared to the regular parliamentary elections in April. There is a slight increase in support for TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov’s party "There is Such a People", as their result reached 20.2%.

The Socialists (BSP) remain firmly in third place with 16.1%, at a serious distance from the second and fourth. The fourth position is unpredictable due to the particularly close results of “Democratic Bulgaria” (11.2%) and MRF (10.9%). The polls are conducted only on the territory of Bulgaria and mobilization from abroad will probably be a decisive factor for the fourth place in the upcoming elections.

The party led by former ombudsperson, Maya Manolova, gains 5% of the votes, while the “Bulgarian Patriots” remain very close to the 4% parliamentary threshold, backed by 3.9%..

Vazrazhdane (2.3%), Bulgarian Summer (1.9%) and the Left Union for a Clean and Holy Republic (1.1%) get good results, but still below the 4% threshold./Bnt