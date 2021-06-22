Economy Minister Announces New Loans to Help Small and Medium-seized Businesses in Bulgaria

Business » FINANCE | June 22, 2021, Tuesday // 20:09
Bulgaria: Economy Minister Announces New Loans to Help Small and Medium-seized Businesses in Bulgaria mi.government.bg

The Bulgarian Ministry of Economy has signed an agreement with several commercial banks and now small and medium-sized businesses can apply for loans without collateral. This was announced by the Minister of Economy Kiril Petkov at a briefing on Tuesday.

Companies that have been operating for at least 3 years can apply for these loans. The loan is for up to 7 years, and the first 12 months can be requested for a grace period.

The recovery fund secures 80% of the loan, the remaining 20% ​​is a risk for the bank.

The maximum amount is BGN 3 million for an individual loan or up to 70% of the company's revenues for 2019 or 2020, explained Minister Vassilev.

