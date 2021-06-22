Caretaker Cabinet Will Purchase Medicopters

Bulgaria has finally set in motion the purchase of medical helicopters after it has been for years without air ambulances for emergency.

"The issue has been resolved - the project parameters and the overall assessment have been prepared, the program has been developed and submitted for funding in the EU Recovery and Sustainability Plan."

This was announced by the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov at a press conference.

He pointed out that it is planned to purchase 6 helicopters, as well as the construction of helicopter landing sites in 15-20 medical institutions.

"The whole procedure has been launched, funding has been secured, documentation has been prepared. If things are not delayed for any unforeseen reasons, we should have a functioning emergency air assistance system by the end of 2024," he said.

According to preliminary data, the helicopters will cost about BGN 50-60 million.