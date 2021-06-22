Finding Entertainment Online: Have Your Pick

Across the globe, the situation has improved greatly after exerted efforts to manage the Covid-19 crisis. That said, so much has changed, and it’s clear that it will be a while before things go back to what they were pre-covid. One thing that has certainly changed is entertainment, as we know it.

There’re some restrictions in place, and many entertainment joints had to close shop during this time. This has left many to find fun and entertainment online.

Film

During this time, Netflix saw a surge in its subscribership, with millions of new users signing up for the video streaming service. The same goes for similar services including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and for the younger audience, Disney Plus (+.)

Different niches, and thousands of titles to choose from, a subscription to any one or more of these services has been a source of entertainment for the film enthusiast. Each of these services has a great and diverse catalogue to suit your tastes and preferences, and a new film is added every day, it would seem.

Production has resumed for popular ongoing films such as television series. If you are working from home, you can always enjoy some TV on your breaks. Looking for something great to watch? How about starting with 2021 Oscar winners? So many loved this collection enough to vote them as the best, chances are you will also like these films.

Music

Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, YouTube Music and several other music streaming services have also recorded a huge number of new sign-ups during this time. This is true for both the free and premium versions of these services.

Music is an universal language and so therapeutic, which is especially helpful in calming the nerves and anxiety so many experience during the quarantine period. Subscribers get their pick of an extensive playlist, including early album releases. All genres of music available to best match your taste.

You can play some music in the background, or plug in your earphones as you work. Music has been known to stimulate productivity for so many. Its also a great way to psyche yourself as you go about household chores such as doing the dishes. Again, it’s a great way to unwind after a long day, and you can shut off the rest of the world as you immerse yourself in the feeling of your favorite jams carrying you away.

Live Casino Sites

There is no reason why fun and profit should be mutually exclusive. And gambling is a great example of entertainment that can be quite profitable.

Today, many across different parts of the world, are making a handsome profit as they gamble on live casinos with dealers. New live casinos are coming up every day, and you can have your pick of different virtual platforms, from the simple, to the sophisticated. Find some here and join the ranks of those cashing in big on their leisure time.

The social benefits of gambling are well documented, with emphasis on doing it responsibly. Chose the right online live casino and you can look forward to a large variety of games on which to bet.

Video Games

With that game console hooked up to your TV, you have hours of fun where you can have a little escape from the real world. You can play video games on your phone anywhere you’d like. That long commute to and from work certainly doesn’t seem as long or as boring when you’re playing your favorite video game.

So many great games out there that do much more than let you escape your reality; they let you immerse yourself in a completely different one. It’s always something to be proud of when you ascend to a new challenge level on your game.

You can become your most creative and competitive self as you play and interact with other gamers. Indeed, so many beautiful friendships have blossomed out of interactions that started on these virtual gaming platforms.

Books

From Wattpad, and Open Library to Bookboon and Smashwords, you can read full books online on several ebook sites. You don’t have to take a trip to your local library or even spend a dime on these sites. There’re of course paid e-book sites and you can always just order your favorite book to be delivered to you. As a book lover, there isn’t much that beats reading a good title with some good coffee or a glass of your favorite wine.

Have Fun

Life can get so overwhelmingly busy and it may feel like there isn’t enough time for your entertainment. Create that time, and make sure you have the best time while you are at it. Go online and you will find a great film, some amazing music, a great book or a nice live casino to keep you entertained.