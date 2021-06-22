COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 120 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | June 22, 2021, Tuesday // 09:53
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 120 New Cases

During the past 24 hours, 120 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Bulgaria. Although they are 93 more than the previous day, there is actually a decrease in the number of new infections on a weekly basis.

The downtrend of the infection seems to continue, and the large increase in cases compared to the previous day is due to the cumulative effect of the weekend, which according to the Unified Information Portal is observed every Monday.

For the past 24 hours, a total of 16,070 tests were performed, of which 3,133 were PCR and 12,937 were antigenic. Of these, 1.5% and 0.6% were positive for coronavirus, respectively. There are 370 registered cured patients from the coronavirus infection.

The number of active cases of infection in Bulgaria decreased to 9,966 and is the lowest since October 15, 2020.

The number of patients with moderate and severe symptoms of Covid-19 hospitalized in Bulgaria is 1,698. 200 of them are in intensive care units.

There were 10 deaths of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the country, which is increase from the previous day. Thus, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic in Bulgaria reached 18,000.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria