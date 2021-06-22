COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 120 New Cases

During the past 24 hours, 120 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Bulgaria. Although they are 93 more than the previous day, there is actually a decrease in the number of new infections on a weekly basis.

The downtrend of the infection seems to continue, and the large increase in cases compared to the previous day is due to the cumulative effect of the weekend, which according to the Unified Information Portal is observed every Monday.

For the past 24 hours, a total of 16,070 tests were performed, of which 3,133 were PCR and 12,937 were antigenic. Of these, 1.5% and 0.6% were positive for coronavirus, respectively. There are 370 registered cured patients from the coronavirus infection.

The number of active cases of infection in Bulgaria decreased to 9,966 and is the lowest since October 15, 2020.

The number of patients with moderate and severe symptoms of Covid-19 hospitalized in Bulgaria is 1,698. 200 of them are in intensive care units.

There were 10 deaths of patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the country, which is increase from the previous day. Thus, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the epidemic in Bulgaria reached 18,000.