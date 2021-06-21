Bulgaria: Advisory Board on Vaccination to Replace National Coronavirus Task Force

Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov Monday old reporters that the national coronavirus task force has fulfilled its tasks and will be replaced by an advisory board on vaccination with the Health Minister.

It will concentrate on vaccination in principle and will include public figures, journalists and representatives of patients organizations, rather than the administration. The purpose is to achieve broader public involvement and to boost the vaccination process, Katsarov said.



The National Security Council with the Council of Ministers decided to set up the coronavirus task force on February 24, 2020. It was chaired by Ventsislav Moutafchiiski, head of the Military Medical Academy in Sofia.

The Health Minister added: "We are trying to use all information instruments to eliminate prejudice. We are meeting with WHO and UNICEF representatives on Monday, who are helping us with models of a public health information campaign focused on vaccination."



The Health Ministry is mulling a change in the entry requirements based on the European Commission's criteria for green, orange and red areas depending on the spread of the coronavirus.