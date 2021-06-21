Bulgaria: Children over 12, Can Be Vaccinated with Pfizer Vaccine

Society » HEALTH | June 21, 2021, Monday // 22:49
Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health informs that as of June 3 this year, children aged over 12 can be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the vaccine of the manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech.

Parents who want their children to be immunized against COVID-19 can do so at their GP or vaccination centres.

For the purposes of the immunisation, it is necessary for one of the parents to fill in the form for informed consent.

