Bulgaria: Children over 12, Can Be Vaccinated with Pfizer Vaccine
Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health informs that as of June 3 this year, children aged over 12 can be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the vaccine of the manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech.
Parents who want their children to be immunized against COVID-19 can do so at their GP or vaccination centres.
For the purposes of the immunisation, it is necessary for one of the parents to fill in the form for informed consent.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarians Who Were in Contact with Covid, May Be Six Times above Official Figures Says Survey
- » Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 27 Newly Infected, All Regions in Green Zone
- » Over 10,000 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria
- » Study: High Caffeine Consumption - Higher Risk of Blinding Eye Disease
- » Covild-19: Indian Variant Found In Bulgaria Likely to Remain Isolated Case
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 110 New Cases